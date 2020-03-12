Kansas Coronavirus cancellations and closings

(WIBW) -- There are several groups and organizations that have changed plans amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
13 NEWS is tracking those that have postponed, closed or cancelled due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.
You can find the list below:
Universities and Colleges:
- University of Kansas
- Kansas State University
- Emporia State University
Big XII Tournament:
- No fans allowed at the tournament
- No Spirit Squads
- No Pep Bands
NCAA Tournament:
- Games closed to the public
Special Olympics Kansas:
- 2020 State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournaments scheduled for
- March 14-15 in Topeka and March 20-21 in Hays
- All Young Athletes Programs scheduled March 9-23
- All local team practices scheduled March 9 – 23
- KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled March 19
InterHab:
- Legislative Advocacy Day on March 25 at Kansas State Capitol (Topeka)
St. Patrick’s Day events:
- Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade