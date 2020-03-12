Kansas Coronavirus cancellations and closings

There are several groups and organizations that have changed plans amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

13 NEWS is tracking those that have postponed, closed or cancelled due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

You can find the list below:

Universities and Colleges:

- University of Kansas

- Kansas State University

- Emporia State University

Big XII Tournament:

- No fans allowed at the tournament

- No Spirit Squads

- No Pep Bands

NCAA Tournament:

- Games closed to the public

Special Olympics Kansas:

- 2020 State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournaments scheduled for

- March 14-15 in Topeka and March 20-21 in Hays

- All Young Athletes Programs scheduled March 9-23

- All local team practices scheduled March 9 – 23

- KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled March 19

InterHab:

- Legislative Advocacy Day on March 25 at Kansas State Capitol (Topeka)

St. Patrick’s Day events:

- Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade