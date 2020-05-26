Kansas Congressional hopefuls trade barbs

A first term Kansas Congressman is hoping for another two years in office.

Republican Steve Watkins officially filed for re-election Tuesday morning.

Watkins narrowly beat democrat Paul Davis two years ago for the state's second district seat. He says he would like to re-deploy to fight issues like the COVID-19 crisis, and economic meltdown.

Watkins faces a primary challenge from state treasurer Jake LaTurner, who called on Watkins to return campaign donations from out-of-state people or groups who've also supported liberals and pro-abortion groups.

Watkins said his record shows he is a proven conservative.

“I think it is creating unnecessary division at a time when we need unity,” Watkins said. “I think I am a guy who like to do something as opposed to somebody would like to be somebody.”

The winner of their August 4 primary will face Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla in the November election. She is the only democrat in the race.