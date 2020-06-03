Kansas City organization raises $2.5 million for body cams

A Kansas City-based organization raised $2.5 million to supply the Kansas City Police Department with body-cameras.

The DeBruce Foundation, who help people find careers, says racist systems keep too many career pathways closed.

"At The DeBruce Foundation, our mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. As long as racist systems remain in our society, too many pathways remain closed. We’re committed to working to remove these barriers."

So, they donated $1 million themselves, and raised an additional $1.5 million from community businesses to purchase the body cameras. They said it was time for foundations and business leaders to take action in improving the community.

"We believe in Kansas City and we want to be part of the solution for the future good of our community. Both citizens and police agree body cameras are needed and a good next step, but there is not enough funding."