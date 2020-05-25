Kansas Chamber of Commerce urges Gov. Kelly to introduce new COVID-19 bill

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce encouraged Governor Laura Kelly to support a bill addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the state on Saturday, May 23.

"While far from perfect from her view and ours, enacting HB 2054 is vital to multiple interests across the state and will give all Kansans confidence our state is on the path of both health and economic recovery," says Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. "This legislation does not put Kansans at risk. Rather, it strengthens our state’s ability to respond to the current health crisis and the economic emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It creates a partnership among our elected leaders, even when the Kansas Legislature is not in session. It provides certainty for Kansans and for the state’s business community during these uncertain times."

The bill was received by the Governor’s Office on Friday, May 22. Governor Kelly has 10 days to decide if she will sign it into law, let it become law or veto it.

Governor Kelly’s current emergency declaration will expire tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, along with some executive orders that she put in place.

Cobb says that the new bill will address important responses to the virus and make them law such as establishing a process so the Governor has authority to issue additional emergency declarations. It will also require local health department rules to be ratified by elected county commissions and all ow them to issue less restrictive orders for their communities.

The new bill will appropriate funding for COVID-19 pandemic related issues and proved limited business and medical liability protections.

Lastly, the bill would ratify several orders issued by Governor Kelly:

Telemedicine.

Hospital and medical care facility usage.

Temporary emergency licensure for some health occupations.

Court video conferencing.

Sale of liquor to go.

Important unemployment insurance changes.

"In times of crisis, Kansans respond swiftly to ensure their families are safe and to help their neighbors and strangers. That same spirit has played out time and time again across the state during the COVID-19 crisis. HB 2054 will make certain our state and local leaders have the tools necessary to continue our state's battle against COVID-19 and to safely reopen our economy," says Cobb.

Cobb also revealed that the Chamber appreciates the effort of the Kansas Legislature to wrap up the session.

"The last day of the 2020 legislative session was unlike any other in recent history," says Cobb. "Cut short of finishing their work when COVID-19 forced them to abruptly end the regular session, lawmakers had a great deal to accomplish in a limited amount of time. They addressed crucial issues for Kansans and the state’s business community as the state and its economy begin to reopen."

The Chamber also urged Kelly to sign bills passed by the legislature that include property tax reform and waiving penalties and interest for late property tax payments, as well as the linked-loan deposit program.