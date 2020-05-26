Kansas Chamber of Commerce disappointed with Gov. Kelly's veto

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced they are disappointed with Governor Laura Kelly’s veto.

Governor Kelly announced today at her news conference that she will be ending her statewide reopening plan and plans to veto the bill introduced by the Senate last week to limit her emergency powers.

"The Kansas Chamber and its members are disappointed Gov. Kelly vetoed HB 2054. While not perfect, this legislation would have provided certainty for Kansans and for the state’s business community during these uncertain times," says Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. "It is our hope Gov. Kelly and the Kansas Legislature work quickly together during the special session to resolve the issues between them and provide Kansans and the state's business community the assurances needed to safely move our economy forward."

Kansas counties now have the authority to issue their own orders once the Governors current declaration expires at midnight, May 26. Many counties are expected to follow the previous plan, including Shawnee County.

"There is recourse if a county or local health officer becomes too restrictive or unreasonable," says Cobb. "Orders issued by counties, so far, have implicated some due process requirements. While counties can regulate public gatherings, the previous county orders also invoked the ability of counties to isolate individuals and make them stay home. Under those powers, Kansas businesses and individuals who believe they are unreasonably burdened by overly-restrictive orders generally have the right to a judicial hearing within 72 hours under K.S.A. 65-129c."

He explained at a hearing that courts have to grant relief unless it is determined that the order is necessary to prevent the spread of an outbreak.

"The local health officer also will need to show why he or she has reason to believe the person in question has been exposed to an infectious or contagious disease. The local order must be medically necessary and reasonable to prevent or reduce the spread of the infectious or contagious disease," says Cobb.

If a business believes that a county or local health officer is being unnecessarily restrictive they can contact the Kansas Chamber at 785-357-6321 or email the Chamber President.

