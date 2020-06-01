Kansas Chamber of Commerce creates COVID-19 recovery dashboard

With the entire state suffering from the fallout of COVID-19, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure Kansas stays on track to recover.

They have created an economic recovery and relief dashboard to track several factors of growth and status while the state reopens.

They have several charts and trackers measuring things like consumer spending, employment rates, and how businesses are recovering.

The Chamber says keeping track of these statistics can aid recovery by helping businesses make investing decisions and even informing lawmakers while making policy.