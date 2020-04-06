Kansas COVID count nearing 800, Shawnee Co. up to 40 cases

The state of Kansas is nearing 800 cases of the Coronavirus, with new cases being reported by county health departments before the state releases their daily total.

The Shawnee County Health Department released their latest numbers showing there are 40 cases, up from 33 on Sunday.

Johnson County is up from 192 to 213 and Wyandotte has 172, up from 158.

From the updated county numbers, there are 792 cases in the state, with the expectation that number will jump above 800 by the end of Monday.