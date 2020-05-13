300 new Coronavirus Cases and 0 new deaths in Kansas

Coronavirus cases in Kansas have reached 7,468 cases from 84 counties. As of 9 a.m. there have been 164 deaths.

There have been 3,402 positive tests at KDHE labs and 3,983 at private testing facilities. 704 of the 4,765 cases have been hospitalized and 50,160 people have been tested negative according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment private labs.

The average age of patients with COVID-19 is 42-years-old. While 3,107 cases are female and 4,162 are male with 199 being unknown.

There are currently 88 clusters reported, 40 of which have been closed, which accounts for 3,500 cases and 116 deaths. Cluster information is as follows: 36 in private companies, 19 closed, 329 cases, 4 deaths; 26 Long-term care facilities, 9 closed, 593 cases, 95 deaths; 9 Church or gatherings, 8 closed, 114 cases, 9 deaths; 8 Meatpacking (includes one Missouri plant impacting Kansas residents), 1536 cases, 4 deaths; 3 Group living, 2 closed, 41 cases; 3 Correctional facilities, 864 cases, 4 deaths; 3 Healthcare facilities, 2 closed, 22 cases.

County by county case count:

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 15

Barber County 1

Barton County 23

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 1

Butler County 19

Chase County 3

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 19

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 50

Cowley County 3

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 9

Douglas County 58

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 9

Ellsworth County 2

Finney County 1007

Ford County 1232

Franklin County 30

Geary County 16

Gove County 1

Grant County 12

Gray County 9

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 10

Harper County 1

Harvey County 11

Haskell County 16

Jackson County 12

Jefferson County 16

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 618

Kearny County 34

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 952

Linn County 6

Lyon County 336

Marion County 7

McPherson County 26

Meade County 22

Miami County 6

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 19

Morris County 3

Morton County 4

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 2

Osage County 6

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 21

Pratt County 1

Reno County 51

Republic County 4

Rice County 4

Riley County 60

Rooks County 7

Saline County 27

Scott County 6

Sedgwick County 484

Seward County 732

Shawnee County 178

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 5

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 8

Stevens County 18

Sumner County 5

Wabaunsee County 27

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 1107

Total 7468

