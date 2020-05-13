300 new Coronavirus Cases and 0 new deaths in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)-- Coronavirus cases in Kansas have reached 7,468 cases from 84 counties. As of 9 a.m. there have been 164 deaths.
There have been 3,402 positive tests at KDHE labs and 3,983 at private testing facilities. 704 of the 4,765 cases have been hospitalized and 50,160 people have been tested negative according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment private labs.
The average age of patients with COVID-19 is 42-years-old. While 3,107 cases are female and 4,162 are male with 199 being unknown.
There are currently 88 clusters reported, 40 of which have been closed, which accounts for 3,500 cases and 116 deaths. Cluster information is as follows: 36 in private companies, 19 closed, 329 cases, 4 deaths; 26 Long-term care facilities, 9 closed, 593 cases, 95 deaths; 9 Church or gatherings, 8 closed, 114 cases, 9 deaths; 8 Meatpacking (includes one Missouri plant impacting Kansas residents), 1536 cases, 4 deaths; 3 Group living, 2 closed, 41 cases; 3 Correctional facilities, 864 cases, 4 deaths; 3 Healthcare facilities, 2 closed, 22 cases.
County by county case count:
Anderson County 1
Atchison County 15
Barber County 1
Barton County 23
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 1
Butler County 19
Chase County 3
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 19
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 50
Cowley County 3
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 9
Douglas County 58
Edwards County 4
Ellis County 9
Ellsworth County 2
Finney County 1007
Ford County 1232
Franklin County 30
Geary County 16
Gove County 1
Grant County 12
Gray County 9
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 10
Harper County 1
Harvey County 11
Haskell County 16
Jackson County 12
Jefferson County 16
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 618
Kearny County 34
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 952
Linn County 6
Lyon County 336
Marion County 7
McPherson County 26
Meade County 22
Miami County 6
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 19
Morris County 3
Morton County 4
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 2
Osage County 6
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 21
Pratt County 1
Reno County 51
Republic County 4
Rice County 4
Riley County 60
Rooks County 7
Saline County 27
Scott County 6
Sedgwick County 484
Seward County 732
Shawnee County 178
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 5
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 8
Stevens County 18
Sumner County 5
Wabaunsee County 27
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 1107
Total 7468