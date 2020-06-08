Kansas Bicycle map offers new features

The updated 2020-2022 version of the Kansas Bicycle Map is now available says the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The 2020 map features trails and bike routes for cyclists at all levels of experience and also highlights recreational opportunities,” says Jenny Kramer, Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Transportation. “In addition to the statewide view, you will find several insets that zoom into communities that have developed networks for cyclists.”

KDOT says the updated version of the map includes:

• Featured inset map highlighting cycling routes in Barton County

• Kansas Rail Trail Map

• Kansas and National Historic and Scenic Byways

• A list of recreation areas and amenities

• Ranges of daily traffic volume

• Availability of shoulders on the State Highway System

• State bicycle laws and safety tips

• Cross-country bicycle routes: U.S. Bicycle Routes 76 and 66, Trans-America Trail, and American Discovery Trail

• Biking Across Kansas (BAK) routes from 2016 and 2018

• 15 inset maps showcasing local bicycle networks

The maps are free of charge and can be ordered on their website says the Department. The website also offers Safety Tips cards for purchase.

To view the map or order Safety Tips go to the KDOT website.

