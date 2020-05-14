Kansas Bar Exam to be held July 28 - 29

The National Conference of Bar Examiners announced on May 5, that it will make a Uniform Bar Examination available for July.

The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the April, 17, 2020 plan to administer the exam on July 28 and 29.

The deadline to inform Kansas bar admissions administrators of whether a qualified applicant intends to sit for the July exam is on June 10, 2020.

More information on setup of the exam and its physical location and administration will be sent to applicants before the June 10 deadline.

As the Supreme Court announced in April, qualified applicants who choose not to take the exam in July will be given another opportunity in September. The necessity of an additional application submission or fee payment has been waved.

