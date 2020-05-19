Kansas Attorney General asks for public comments on Kansas Open Records Act

Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, said that his office is inviting the public to comment on new guidance for enforcement of the Kansas Open Records Act.

The attorney general’s office is looking at the requirement that the cost of the time of the staff charged for responding to the requests be reasonable.

The KORA allows public agencies to charge fees reasonably for the time of the staff that respond to the requests. However, “reasonable” is not defined quite yet.

The attorney general’s office is requesting that formal guidance be created on how to approach disputes on the reasonability of staff-time fees.

“We think this approach can help everybody know what to expect and to follow the law,” says Schmidt. “Our experience has been that most violations of the KORA occur from lack of knowledge, and in areas where the statute is somewhat vague – such as what constitutes ‘reasonable’ costs for staff time – everybody will benefit from having clearer expectations.”

The guidance that has been proposed states that reasonable rates for various categories of staff needed to respond to a records request be established, recommends that least-cost category staff be utilized as necessary to respond, sets a standard of best practices and outlines additional factors that the Office of the Attorney General will consider when reviewing the proposal.

All interested people may review the draft of the guidance at the website here. Comments may also be submitted via the website or by U.S. mail to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt 120 SW 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Topeka, KS 66612. Comments will be considered until June 19, 2020.

