Kansas Air National Guard members save choking infant at COVID-19 testing site

An Air National Guard combat medic is being called a hero after actions she took to save a child in the Dodge City Ford County Health Department COVID-19 drive-thru reports the Air National Guard.

SPC. Kristyn Harding, a combat medic with the 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, and her teammates from the 731st Transportation Company and 190th Air Refueling Wing were in Dodge City to help the Ford County Health Department with drive-thru COVID-19 testing says the release.

The Air National Guard says that as the teammates were assisting the health department in the parking lot residents of the county drove vehicles into a vacant lot and waited to be tested. Soon a cry for help came from a vehicle in the parking lot.

"I went to do traffic control while we were doing registration when Specialist Harding yelled for help," Spc. Issac Alberto, 1077th Ground Ambulance Company combat medic said. "I stopped traffic and looked to see Harding had an infant in her hands."

The release says that Harding was doing car-to-car collections of basic vital signs and biographical data from patients as part of registration while in the middle of collection from one of the vehicles she heard a panicked mother in the driver’s seat.

"I was filling out a clipboard for the mother when she looked back and started screaming 'he's not breathing,” says Harding. "I took a step back so she could exit the parked vehicle. I looked in the vehicle and the child in the backseat was blue in the face."

The Air National Guard says that Harding immediately jumped into action and unclipped the child from the car seat. She held the infant face down and administered the choking rescue procedure for babies and gave him a few slaps on the back.

"I looked at his little cheeks and they were blue, his lips were blue," says Harding. "So I slapped him on the back a few more times until he dislodged whatever it was and he started crying."

“Just by seeing her put the baby in that position I knew the baby wasn't breathing," Alberto said. "I called on the radio that we had a baby not breathing and would need an ambulance."

The test-site executive officer and 190th Air Refueling Wing physician’s assistant, Captain Mark Meyerhoff, says he received the call from Alberto and immediately rushed to Harding’s registration line. He says that when he approached the area he could hear cries from the child which indicated that Harding was able to clear the child’s airway.

"To me that is a great sign of the training she's had in her military and civilian work experience," says Meyerhoff. "When an emergency happens you go into the automatic mode."

The Air National Guard says in their release that Harding does not like to be called a hero and states that she was simply doing her job.

Harding has 8 years of civilian experience as a fire medic in Excelsior Springs, Mo., and almost 2 years’ experience as a combat medic with the Air National Guard.

After further investigation, Harding’s team determined that the child had most likely choked on water he was drinking. The release says that after the team ensured the child’s airway was clear and that the baby showed good color and response they were able to complete the screening of the family and sent them on their way.

"She was a hero," Meyerhoff said. "If she hadn't been there, that mother and that child's life could be different and as much as she would downplay it, it was a selfless act for someone else."