Kansas AG joins request to look into beef prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants the Justice Department to investigate beef prices. He joined a request made earlier this month by 11 other state Attorneys General.
Schmidt acknowledged disruptions in the beef and cattle markets, with COVID-19 outbreaks causing plants to shut down or reduce production, but he wants to be sure no illegal factors are contributing to recent price swings since beef producers are being paid less while consumers are paying more at grocery stores.