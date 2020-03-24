Kansas now has 98 positive cases of coronavirus

A Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) public update on the amount of positive coronavirus cases in the Kansas has confirmed that there are now 98 positive cases in the state.

The death toll remains at two, and the total number of negative cases is at 2,086.

Johnson County still has the most cases in the state, with 36. Wyandotte County has 22, Leavenworth and Sedgwick counties each have seven cases, Douglas County has six, Cherokee, Linn, Lyon, Morris and Reno Counties have two, and Bourbon, Doniphan, Franklin, Jackson, Mitchell, Pottawatomie and Woodson Counties all have one.

Douglas and Mitchell Counties had incorrect numbers in their updates yesterday but they have since been fixed.

A patient tested positive at Stormont Vail in Shawnee County, but they are not a resident of the county.