Kansans to Gov. Laura Kelly: Fix unemployment!

Saying Kansans are mad is an understatement. But regardless of their mood, many tell us the just want one thing…the money the need to stay afloat, feed their families and live life.

The Kansas Department of Labor and Governor Laura Kelly have announced changes have been made and more are coming to the overloaded system for unemployment, but Kansans say that’s not enough.

Below are a series of comments from the public about the growing frustration:

“It’s been impossible to file my weekly unemployment claim. I’m supposed to file on Sunday after 12:00pm and have until Monday evening at 7:00pm. I have been unable to file as it appears the website is down. I attempted to call over 20 times on Monday and again this morning and all I’ve received is a recording that all agents are busy and to call back in an hour. I need help with this dire situation.” - Michael Bennett.

“So FYI: I got up at 4:30 to try to get unemployment. I'm already signed up. So at 4:30 I signed in. The web site seemed to be working. Then it popped up that it’s not available till 7am. So flusterated. I waited. Now its jammed up and won’t work once again. Ughhh why can’t the web site be on and running 24/7? This is so ridiculous.” - Mark Hill

“The KDOL website for filing unemployment claims has been overrun. I and others have been attempting to apply for Unemployment for two weeks with no success. The website sometimes responds but takes 15 minutes per click and will error before you achieve your goal. Additionally the hotline is also overrun ( I assume due to the website being non-functional ). I have attempted to make an unemployment claim for two weeks now, over the phone or through the website unsuccessfully. There does not seem to be a sense of urgency. The KDOL has not added shifts or expanded there working ours to compensate for the workload. As far as I can tell the website is being managed only to repair it when it goes down but not to add additional capability. In addition KDOL is one of the only states that have not started providing the 600 additional dollars per applicant provided by the federal government by the CARES act. Many people are running out of money because they have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government acted quickly to try to keep the economy from failing in this extraordinary time but Kansas has not acted in kind.

I am appalled to see the State Government of Kansas is so inept. Changes must be made and quickly or there will be dire consequences for many families in Kansas.” – Luke W.

“Kansas Unemployment officials allowed to lie to news about unemployment web site not allowing people to file weekly claims to get their money because it is ALWAYS DOWN!!!!!!! Gov. Kelly lied during the press conference yesterday saying the web site was up and running when asked about the problems.” - Kenneth Hundley

“I think it would be good to ask the state on why they have refused to extend call center hours. I understand you can only train so many people, but 8-4:15 each day is a joke. They should be open 7a to 6 p at a minimum.” - Nate Yensho

“I understand the unemployment service is completely overloaded at the moment but I have tried on the website and through the phone system for over a week numerous times a day to get ahold of someone because of the problem having with their website. I'm having no luck. I was wondering if you could inquire on the steps they are taking to alleviate the problem?” - James Ellis