Kansans ready to reopen economy says survey

Kansans are ready to open the state’s economy but are concerned about the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey released by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce found that although Kansas residents are ready reopen the state’s economy, they are still fearful of how hard it was impacted by the health crisis.

“Our country faces both a health crisis and an economic crisis. Our survey found, after several months of government-issued orders that closed or restricted businesses and forced tens of thousands in our state out of work, Kansans are clearly ready to get back to business,” says Kansas President and CEO Alan Cobb.

Over 70% of Kansans are in favor of loosening restrictions within businesses as Kansas reopens in phases. The support to reopen and loosen restrictions reached across political lines and age groups.

“The support to loosen restrictions is strong because of growing consumer confidence in the state’s business community,” says Cobb. “Businesses have shown they are committed to reopening and expanding their operations safely and with the well-being of their employees and customers top of mind.”

Pat McFerron, President of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates of Oklahoma City, has conducted over 150 Kansas surveys over the last 20 years. He stated that the desire to reopen the economy is due to the fact that a majority of Kansans are more concerned about the economic damage that the COVID-19 pandemic tolled out.

“However, the eagerness to allow businesses to operate is not an indication voters are taking the pandemic lightly,” says McFerron. “When asked to participate in a variety of activities, ranging from eating at a restaurant to attending church or a sporting event, we do see some hesitation.”

The survey showed that 43% of Kansans expect to eat a restaurant within the next month but, 22% said it would be more than three months before they did so. It seems there is a treater reluctance to attend sporting events, however. Almost 30% of Kansans say they would attend a sporting event within the next month while 40% say it will be at least three months before they are comfortable attending a game.

“Despite the personal hesitation, Kansans still want businesses to open and economic activity to begin,” says McFerron.

Cobb confirmed that the Chamber and its members we welcoming of Governor Kelly’s decision to move into Phase 2 earlier than planned.

“Kansas successfully flattened the curve to protect our health care system. It was confusing as to why a delay of Phase 2 was necessary,” says Cobb. “The Chamber will continue to advocate for additional restrictions to be loosened or eliminated based on the original objectives, especially for businesses still restricted from fully operating or from opening their doors. More long-term damage will be done to the Kansas economy the longer governments refuse to allow all businesses to fully operate.”

The survey reached 500 Kansans using live agents on landline and mobile phone as well as through text-to-web interfaces between May 13 and 15, 2020.

