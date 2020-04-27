Kansans fight cabin fever with weekend trip to El Dorado State Park

With Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order set to expire in about a week, many Kansans are growing stir crazy at home following the social distancing restrictions.

Campers at El Dorado State Park got out of the house and took advantage of the warm weekend this weekend.

Wes Stewart, El Dorado park ranger said, “Out of the ordinary is everyone out here this early in the season.”

This weekend, people swarmed El Dorado State Park to shake off the cabin fever.

“They’re out here this weekend in big numbers. Basically everything I’ve been told was they’ve been tired of being cooped up this whole time and it’s time to get out." said Stewart. "With this nice weather people are just itching to get out and they did in full force this weekend.”

Stewart said the combination of the summer-like weather and growing quarantine frustrations; they knew it would be a busy weekend.

“I’ve noticed that people are keeping to their own campsites. For the most part, people are keeping to their own groups so social distancing themselves that way," said Stewart.

“We’re all out here, we’re not really by a lot of people so it is very nice to just be out here and stuff so yeah it’s a good change,” said camper Natalee Graham.

Graham was one of hundreds of people who enjoyed the change of scenery like Jason Weyer and his son Braxton.

"We’ve been out here for about a week, just to get out of the house to do some fishing and some social distancing. There was a lot of good campers out here," said Weyer.

According to ranger Stewart, the park is expecting to see very high numbers of people this summer. He said the park is doing it’s park to encourage social distancing by roping off playgrounds and keeping several bath houses closed as well as limit the traffic going in and out of the park office.