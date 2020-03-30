Kansans can receive telehealth services at no cost

New policies are ensuring Kansas get access to telehealth services at no cost.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas expanded its coverage waiving cost-sharing for all telehealth services for its members.

They're also covering any services related to COVID-19 such as testing, doctor's visits, urgent care, telehealth, or related flu or respiratory tests.

They say the goal is to make access easier.

"Also through either though a telephone contact or a e-visit, or a audio visual contact and that allows them to receive the care that they need at this time without physically needing to go in and see the provider. That protects the health of both the caregiver, provider as well as the member," Doug Scott of Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas explained.

