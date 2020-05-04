Federal Charges filed against Kansas City, Kan. gas station robbery suspect

A man accused of shooting a clerk during a gas station robbery in Kansas City, Kansas last month will be facing federal charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Monday.

A news release states 24-year-old Jakel J.M. Webster of Kansas City, Kan. is charged with one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery.

An affidavit alleges that two suspects robbed a Quick Shop at 2425 Metropolitan Avenue around 3:30 AM on April 28th.

The news release continues that larger suspect "carried a rifle and wore a mask and gloves and the smaller suspect had a metal baseball bat and work a mask".

The smaller suspect tried to break down the door to the clerk’s enclosed area, but could not break it down.

The larger suspect shot through the glass and struck the clerk in the face. The larger suspect then shot the clerk a second time as he lay bleeding on the floor.

Both suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.

Investigators with the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department learned Webster was the larger suspect and arrested him the following day.

Webster could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 if found guilty on the robber charge and at least 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 if found guilty on the on the firearm charge.