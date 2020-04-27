KU's Bill Self, Les Miles, Jeff Long take 10-percent, six-month salary cuts

Kansas head coaches Bill Self and Les Miles along with AD Jeff Long will each take a 10-percent salary reduction for the next six months, the athletic department announced Monday.

"These times are serious, but temporary, and it’s everyone’s hope that we can return to a safe and prosperous time soon," head men's basketball coach Bill Self said. "I have no doubt that Allen Fieldhouse is going to be the loudest it’s ever been when we all get together again, and I can’t wait. Let’s all stay positive."

The cuts will begin May 1 in hopes to mitigate the detrimental financial effects due to COVID-19.

"Returning 10 percent of my salary is something we wanted to do to help a place we’ve quickly grown to love," head football coach Les Miles said. "We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger.”

The collective cuts total to nearly $500,000 in savings for the athletics department.

“While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," athletics director Jeff Long said. "We will continue taking steps to position our athletics department for a successful future."