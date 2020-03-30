KU's Azubuike named NABC Defensive Player of the Year

Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike has added another award to a longstanding list: the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year.

“I would like to thank God almighty,” Azubuike said. “My teammates and coaches have played a huge role in all the awards I receive. It is a humbling experience. The fans, everybody has played a huge role in me being where I am today. I want to thank the coaches for selecting me for this honor. There are a lot of great defensive players in basketball and to win this award is humbling.”

The 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year led the conference in rebounds (10.5) and double-doubles (15). He finished second in the Big 12 for blocks at 2.6 per game while leading the Jayhawks to a 28-3 season and their 19th Big 12 title.

On the offensive end, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points per game in his senior season, capping off his career by breaking the all-time Division I field goal percentage record on a 74.4 percent clip.

Azubuike is the second Jayhawk to win the award, joining Jeff Withey in 2013.