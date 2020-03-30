KU's Azubuike named NABC Defensive Player of the Year

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike stands on the free throw line during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Kansas won, 64-61. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike has added another award to a longstanding list: the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year.

“I would like to thank God almighty,” Azubuike said. “My teammates and coaches have played a huge role in all the awards I receive. It is a humbling experience. The fans, everybody has played a huge role in me being where I am today. I want to thank the coaches for selecting me for this honor. There are a lot of great defensive players in basketball and to win this award is humbling.”

The 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year led the conference in rebounds (10.5) and double-doubles (15). He finished second in the Big 12 for blocks at 2.6 per game while leading the Jayhawks to a 28-3 season and their 19th Big 12 title.

On the offensive end, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points per game in his senior season, capping off his career by breaking the all-time Division I field goal percentage record on a 74.4 percent clip.

Azubuike is the second Jayhawk to win the award, joining Jeff Withey in 2013.

 