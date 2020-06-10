KU to live stream "A Conversation on Race"

The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics will be holding a livestream on “A Conversation on Race” which will feature thoughtful discourse around the murder of George Floyd says the University of Kansas.

KU’s Dole Institute of Politics will be holding the event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and will be hosted by Barbara Ballard, senior associate director of the institute and will feature Roosevelt “Rose” Barfield and Cherylyn Harley LeBon says the University.

“The justifiable outrage over the death of Mr. George Floyd has spread across the United States and beyond,” says Director Bill Lacy. “As thousands of people take to the streets demanding racial justice, the need for civil and thoughtful discourse has scarcely been more acutely felt in the history of our country. The Dole Institute’s mission is to provide the forum for exactly this kind of important and uncomfortable conversation.”

The school says the program will be the first of an ongoing series on race-related discourse and more. Ballard, who served in the Kansas Legislature since 1993, will welcome previous Dole Fellows Barfield and LeBon.

According to KU, Barfield served in the U.S. Army for 32 years and retired in 2009 as a brigadier general. He served as a military legislative assistant to the U.S. Senate from 2008 – 2009 and was guest speaker at the Dole Institute in the fall of 2010 and was a fellow in the spring of 2013. Barfield says he is currently the chairman of the board of directors at the Consilium Group and a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The school says that LeBon was the assistant administrator for intergovernmental affairs for the most recent Bush administration working to coordinate disaster relief, economic development and financial assistance. LeBon says that she also served as senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and was a Dole Fellow in the fall of 2017. LeBon currently is a partner with the Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig law firm.

“A Conversation on Race” will be live-streamed on the Institutes YouTube channel as well as its website.

