KU to hold in-person fall classes

The University of Kansas has announced its plan to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus in the fall.

Chancellor Douglas Girod released a statement with guidelines for reopening the campus for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

Girod says the goal of the School is to welcome back as many students as possible while prioritizing the health of the community. He says that in order for this to happen a dynamic and flexible schedule, accounting for the realities of pandemic life, would be needed. He says this will not only affect classes, but housing, dining services and extracurricular activities as well.

The guidelines have been broken down six sections according to the University.

Academic Calendar: KU says the calendar has changed to minimize potential health risks. The School says that classes will begin as scheduled on August 24, and they will conclude before Thanksgiving when students will be encouraged to leave campus for the semester.

After the conclusion of classes before the break, students will get one week to study for finals which will be conducted remotely.

There will be no Labor Day holiday or fall break for the Fall 2020 semester says the school.

KU says pending approval from the Kansas Board of Regents, first day of the Spring 2021 semester will begin February 1, instead of January 19.

Spring Stop Day and Finals Week will remain unchanged says the School.

According to the University there will be no Spring Break for 2021, instead this time will be added to the Winter Recess.

Course Scheduling and Classroom Configuration: KU says the goal is to maximize in-person classroom experiences. The School says in-person scheduling will prioritize freshman courses, labs or courses that are most effective in-person, KU Core courses and courses that are required to complete degrees.

KU says that to ensure flexibility and meet specific needs of students and instructors, support will be provided for faculty to develop fall courses for the same material being offered in different formats, while also ensuring that each format is highly engaging to students.

The University says in order to limit density of students and allow for frequent cleaning, classes will be scheduled 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and courses will be held from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday will be utilized as a last resort.

KU says time between Monday, Wednesday and Friday classes will also be modified to 15 minutes, instead of 10, to avoid congestion in buildings, walkways, buses and other areas. The University says it is also piloting a health monitoring app allowing each Jayhawk to check symptoms and access secured buildings based on health status on a daily basis. The University is also marking buildings to change traffic patterns to help keep campus less dense.

Testing and Contact Tracing: The University says contact tracing and testing will be key to a safe return. Watkins Health Services say it will partner with KU Health System and LMH Health to coordinate testing and contact tracing efforts, along with the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Watkins says the partnership will enable KU to access university partner expertise, technology and data benefiting the Lawrence community.

On-campus Housing and Dining: KU says on-campus residential facilities and dining centers will reopen for the fall semester with modifications promoting social distancing and other health and safety measures within each building.

The School says most facilities will operate near capacity and additional shared community expectations will be in place to prioritize the health of students and staff.

The University says the move in process will also be modified by being spread out over a longer time period to reduce congestion and allow for physical distancing.

Faculty and Staff At-Risk: KU says those with underlying health conditions are being contacted to help make reasonable accommodations.

The School says the same process for COVID-19 for ADA accommodation requests will be utilized for this process.

Details and applications can be found on the KU website.

Safety: KU says while no one can promise complete safety it does guarantee a tireless effort from staff and faculty to promote the well-being of the campus community.

The University is asking all students, faculty and staff to promote the safety of the community as well by following all guidelines. It says a social responsibility pledge will be provided for students to sign to commit to promoting the safety of others.

For more information on reopening guidelines visit the KU website.

