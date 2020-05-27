KU study shows Iraqi public servants motivated by self-sacrifice

A University of Kansas study shows that a driving force to work in public service for Iraqi residents is self-sacrifice.

A survey of 100 Iraqi residents that work in public service was conducted to determine the motivation behind their career choices.

The study was written by Bonnie Johnson, associate professor of public affairs & administration and director of the Urban Planning Program, Dhirgham Alobaydi, University of Baghdad, and Jonathan Templin, University of Iowa.

Originally Alobaydi approached Johnson to see if the research that she had done with U.S. city planners could be applied in Iraq.

“Having a measure you can use to compare motivations across so many countries is kind of amazing. It comes from a time when researchers foresaw baby boomers retiring and leaving public service,” says Johnson. “They wanted to understand what motivated people to go into public service as a career. This public service motivation research has been done in over 70 countries, but not one like Iraq, where you have rapid change in government, violence and not a lot of stability. We wondered in Iraq, where there has been so much upheaval in terms of government, what it would show us about PSM.”

When Alobaydi conducted the research in Iraq, he contacted human resource departments across the country and consistently found that respondents chose their line of work due to an overwhelming sense of self-sacrifice.

Compared to other nations which held loyalty to institutions and faith leaders highest when entering the public service industry, these were relatively low on the list for Iraqi residents.

The authors say that the study is unique because it is the first study of its kind that has conducted this research in a developing world.

Researchers believe that their findings are greatly in part of “ehsan” and Islamic philosophy that says “everything in the universe derives its legitimacy from facilitating the interaction and growth of human beings to the betterment of society.”

Johnson says that the philosophy promotes unmatched amounts of self-sacrifice.

What also makes this study unique is that the results were the same in all areas researched, which contradict the notion of Iraq being a heavily divided country.

The research showed that the reason that Iraqi residents were able to choose the best choices for their communities is because they have a deeper knowledge than someone who would try to do public service jobs from the outside.

“What is significant is the fact that it’s there. Public service motivation is there in the form of self-sacrifice, where you don’t have the stability of government, but do have people who are trying to do their best and to serve the public,” says Johnson.

The full published version of the study can be found in the Journal of Contemporary Iraq & the Arab World.

