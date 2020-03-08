KU student in self-quarantine after returning from Italy

A KU college student is under self-quarantine at home after spending a month in northern Italy.

Emma Facine is a junior at KU. She's a business marketing major who flew home Tuesday. This was not how the semester was supposed to go, but she said she completely understands that everyone needs to play it safe.

"It's really heartbreaking," she said. "I feel I have been cheated. I've wanted to study abroad ever since I knew what 'study abroad' meant!"

Facine's month abroad was full of amazing moments. She wore a mask in Venice, held up the tower in Pisa. Plus, she made new friends. Her favorite city turned out to be Verona.

However, being forced to pack up and leave during a pandemic was not on her bucket list.

"I am thankful I was able to get that month I was there, go to so many places," she said. "Never going to be the same, living in my own apartment in Florence. Bummed."

Emma described the clear and calm communication with KU. She knew this was coming, even though she lived down in Florence.

"In Florence, day to day life was completely normal," she said. "You wouldn't know anything was going on. There were less tourists for sure, but no one in masks."

However, coronavirus was spreading to the north and then she was finally informed it was time to come home.

"Being on the plane coming home, I was quite diligent wiping down my seat and using hand sanitizer," she said.

Emma is now in a self-quarantine at the request of KU.

"I definitely think I'm okay, but everyone has to be careful right now with how it's spreading," she said. "Hoping to go back soon. I'm waiting to hear how I finish my classes now."

Emma's biggest concern was losing an entire semester of credit. She's going to be okay, though. She will do some sort of online classes in her home state of California.