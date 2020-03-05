KU says facts don't support the allegations, will challenge NCAA ruling

After receiving multiple level one violations back in September, the University of Kansas officially responded to the NCAA Notice of Allegations.

In a series of statements broken down by category, KU said in it's introduction overview that "neither NCAA legislation nor the facts support the enforcement staff's allegations." The University said it would challenge each of the allegations.

In the statement, KU acknowledges that Adidas employees might have broken criminal law. However, the university goes on to deny the NCAA's claim that Adidas employees were representatives of the University of Kansas.

"The evidence however, based mainly on trial testimony, fails utterly to support a conclusion that Adidas or any Adidas employees acted as representatives of the University during the period in question." KU said in it's written overview. "Individuals formally associated with Adidas acted in their own interests when they gave money to the family and guardians of student-athletes."

The University of Kansas says that sworn testimony shows that Adidas "went to great lengths" to hide any alleged criminal conduct from the institution and the Kansas men's basketball program.

Moreover, the University says that claims made in the Amended Notice of Allegations ("ANOA") relies on a "never before alleged theory." KU said that theory is that 1. A corporate sponsor is a representative of an institution and 2. that every employee of a corporate sponsor is a representative of the institution.

The University contested that under that logic provided by the enforcement staff, "innumerable current and former student-athletes" would be deemed ineligible due to their participation in outside of school events that are financially supported by Nike, Under Armor, Adidas and others.

The statement also emphatically denies any allegation that any member of the current men's basketball coaching staff had knowledge of any Adidas' alleged criminal behavior. Head coach Bill Self was given a claim of head coach responsibility by the Notice of Allegations.

"Head Coach Bill Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants." KU said in the statement. "In addition, as the University noted in September 2019, voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance and fully monitor his staff. The charges leveled against Coach Self are not based on fact."

Also included in the Notice of Allegations was a claim of a lack of institutional control exhibited by the University of Kansas. KU also "strongly disagreed" with the claim they "failed to monitor the men's basketball program." The statement cited the institution's continued cooperation with the NCAA's investigation.

The NCAA handed Level-II violations to the football program. KU said all the football involved allegations were "discovered and self-reported by the University, and the University accepts responsibility for the violations." The statement went on to say that "the most severe-football related Level II allegations" happened while David Beaty was still the head coach.