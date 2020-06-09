KU researches COVID-19 response in African countries

University of Kansas researchers are monitoring COVID-19 response activities in 47 different African countries according to a release sent by the school.

KU researchers, with the help of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, led by KU’s Center for Community Health and Development and the Department of Applied Behavioral Science are monitoring coronavirus related responses in 47 countries in Africa says the University.

The project is aimed monitoring systems designed to capture and communicate COVID-19 responses, such as programs and policies related to disease-control and risk communication, with the goal of helping to eliminate the transmission of coronavirus says the school.

According to the KU-WHO team they will lead training partners from 47 different African countries in order to monitor and communicate the progress of each country responding to the pandemic.

“Our partner, the WHO Regional Office for Africa, has the responsibility of supporting countries in monitoring and evaluating response activities related to COVID-19,” says Stephen Fawcett, senior adviser at the KU center and co-director of KU’s WHO Collaborating Centre for Community Health and Development. “This work is critical to each country being able to show progress in taking action and in using data to make adjustments related to suppression of transmission and follow-on recovery. We worked together with our WHO AFRO partners to evaluate the Ebola response in 2014, so the regional office reached out to us for similar technical support with the COVID-19 response.”

According to the team they launched the monitoring system on May 27 to the first 29 African countries, home of 200 participants. They also say that the training will continue with French-speaking countries in early June so that all 47 countries may be engaged.

“The WHO AFRO M&E team includes staff trained by the KU team in monitoring and evaluation of the COVID-19 response,” says Fawcett. “WHO focal points will be reporting from their Ministry of Health offices in each of the 47 countries. Reports of COVID-19 response activities will be reviewed and characterized by the WHO AFRO M&E team, for example by the type of response activity, and by country in which they’re implemented. These data will be entered and stored in the online COVID-19 Response M&E System developed by the KU center.”

Fawcett says that the COVID-19 Response M&E System will be able to capture response activities and support communication using graphs of the response patterns such as when infection rates increase and decrease, as well as factors associated with the patterns.

“This will contribute to country-level reports of the association of response activities and suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Fawcett said. “This participatory M&E system will enable systematic reflection by country partners in what they are seeing, what it means and implications for adjustment.”

KU says that Peter Phori, technical officer at the WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, will lead the M&E Team.

“Capturing and communicating what countries are doing to respond to COVID-19 is essential to tracking what we are doing to address this pandemic in the African region,” Phori said. “Our WHO Regional Office relies on KU’s WHO Collaborating Centre for its world-leading technical support in monitoring and evaluation. We could not do this without them.”

The University says that the KU WHO Collaborating Centre team is supported by a 6-month grant of $30,000 from the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

“As a designated WHO Collaborating Centre at KU, we have the privilege of working to have an impact with talented and committed global partners,” says Fawcett. “This is why we came together as a KU center and why we treasure being a part of KU’s mission of building healthy communities — locally and globally.”

