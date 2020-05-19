KU professor works with Spike Lee to adapt new Vitenam War film

Kevin Willmott, University of Kansas professor of film & media studies, and Spike Lee will be honoring the black Vietnam experience in an upcoming film.

Willmott and Lee shared an Oscar in 2018 for the Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” and are already generating Oscar buzz for their next movie, “Da Five Bloods.”

The new movie is a mix of war action and play. The movie has an original script written by Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo. However, the biggest difference between “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da Five Bloods” is that the original script for the latter did not feature a black cast.

“The really important thing is that it’s a black Vietnam film,” says Willmott. “The main characters are in their 60s and 70s now, but they go back to Vietnam today and kind of relive everything they went through.”

The movie follows the characters as they retrieve the body of their fallen squad leader and the stolen gold they buried along with him. The squad leader is portrayed by “Black Panther” Chadwick Boseman.

“There’s been a few small films that dealt with the black Vietnam experience, but nothing like this,” says Willmott. “There are black characters in ‘Platoon’ and other movies, but the black Vietnam experience is very different than these other films. The reality of it is that these guys were fighting a war for rights they didn’t have.”

Willmott explains that the new film will be tackling the issues that black American’s faced during the time of the civil rights movement as well as the Vietnam War.

“The civil rights movement is going on back home,” he says. “People are wondering, ‘Why are you there fighting the war for rights that you don’t even have, when we’re here at home fighting for our own rights?’”

Being a joint film with Spike Lee there are clear social commentaries on today. One of the characters portrayed by Delroy Lindo, supports President Trump.

“They’re all very different guys, and what’s interesting is I think there was a unity at that time that does not exist today,” says Willmott. “That’s indicative of some of the problems we have today, and moving things forward. During the ‘60s and early ‘70s, black people were really united and had a common understanding of what the problem was and what we should do about it. Obviously, there were internal squabbles. But as a whole, when compared to today, which is so separated and isolated and individualistic, it was really unifying. It’s hard to get people into one point of view, and I think you see that in the film.”

Willmott says that while he read accounts and talked to black Vietnam vets in preparation for the rewrite, he also drew on his experience growing up during that time in Junction City, adjacent to Fort Riley.

“As a kid, it was a very interesting experience, because they would do the dap handshakes, and they would call you ‘little brother’ and ‘blood,’ and we picked up all of that kind of vernacular and unity from them,” says Willmott. “It was a really beautiful time, in terms of that unity and consciousness and believing in something bigger than yourself. That had a big influence on me growing up, so it was fun to reflect back on that and then try to put some of that in the film.”

“Da Five Bloods” was supposed to have a theatrical release to qualify for Academy Award Consideration but, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down theatres. Willmott hopes the film will still be considered and that the film will have a lasting impact on viewers.

“There’s just so many different levels of complication that these soldiers had to endure, and they have never really been celebrated,” he says. “These movies are always about creating conversations and bringing up things that have been overlooked. This is a vehicle to have some of those discussions.”

