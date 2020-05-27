KU professor explores questions of reopening country after COVID-19

A University of Kansas professor is saying the choice to reopen states after the COVID-19 pandemic is not just an economic one, but should be a moral one as well.

Dale Dorsey, Dean’s Professor and Department of Philosophy chair at KU says the question should be whether the country is willing to risk more death for minor comforts.

Dorsey discusses this question, and more related to the pandemic, in his book “The Basic Minimum: A Welfarist Approach” which was published by the Cambridge University Press.

A lot of what people miss is that whether and when to reopen is not really a ‘scientific’ question but a moral one. How do we trade off the damage created by a failed economy versus the damage created by a fatal virus,” says Dorsey. “Without serious moral reflection on costs and benefits, we will never be in a position to know whether we should or should not reopen our economy.”

Dorsey earned his doctorate in philosophy from the University of California – San Diego and researches ethics, the history of ethics and political philosophy.

The book can be found on the Cambridge University Press website.

