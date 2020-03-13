KU ordered to pay $144K in lawsuit

The University of Kansas has been ordered to pay $144,000 in a retaliation suit.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused the school of firing a manager from their Medical Center after he complained about their hiring process.

The manager claimed his boss had directed them to recruit solely young people, and had rejected a qualified 60-year-old candidate purely on age.

The judge ruled that KU must pay the former employee for lost wages and damages.

KU and their medical center must also implement stronger policies, training, and guidelines against discrimination and retaliation.