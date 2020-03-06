KU officials investigate contracted massage therapist charged with child sex crime

University of Kansas officials say they are investigating a contracted massage therapist after reports revealed his involvement in a child sex crime.

According to a statement from the University's Chancellor's office, reports revealed contracted massage therapist Shawn Paul O' Brien was charged in 2015 with one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

KU officials say although the incident did not occur at the school, he was contracted to provide massage therapy services to various women's athletics teams at the time of his arrest.

Obrien's contract has since been terminated, KU authorities say.

KU has opened an internal investigation into the Obrien's dealings with Kansas Athletics. In the statement, KU officials said "We are deeply troubled by what we have learned so far, we are providing support to our student-athletes, parents and staff who have been impacted by this therapist's association with the University."

University officials say students are encouraged to report any sexual harassment or assault.