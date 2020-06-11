KU offers new certificate in Public and Population Health

The University of Kansas says it is now offering an online Undergraduate Certificate in Public Population and Health.

The University says that the Undergraduate Certificate in Public Population and Health will provide training during an unprecedented time in the world. The degree is being offered in collaboration between the KU Edwards Campus and KU Medical Center and will focus on key concepts of public and population health as well as the connections between public health and the community.

KU says the program is a 12 credit hour course and can be taken as a stand-alone certificate or serve as a specialization for undergraduate students.

The University says that Won Choi, professor and vice chair for education in the KU School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health, will be teaching the Introduction to Epidemiology course for the program.

“Public and population health have always been critical for promoting health and preventing disease, but the current pandemic has revealed even more the importance of public health measures like social distancing to reduce morbidity and mortality,” says Choi.

According to KU, students will learn the biological, behavioral, societal, environmental and organizational risk factors for promoting health while simultaneously preventing disease. The University says that the certificate will be dictated by a multidisciplinary group of faculty members in the areas of epidemiology, health promotion, environmental health, policy development, health systems, public health, health services and population health.

Choi says that a bachelor’s degree with a certificate in public and population health creates many career paths for graduates.

“Students can pursue a graduate degree like the Master of Public Health or the Master of Health Services Administration degrees,” says Choi. “Graduates may also pursue careers as public health officers, infection control officers, health care consultants and many others. These jobs are available at the local, state and national level like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Stuart Day, dean of the Edwards Campus and the School of Professional Studies, says that the online certificate allows even more students to make a difference in the Kansas City region.

“This certificate addresses a major and timely need to develop skills for those interested in a variety of disciplines within public and population health,” says Day. “We are thrilled to partner with KU Medical Center to offer this valuable credential, helping students advance their careers and serve their communities.”

For more information on the new program visit the KU website.

