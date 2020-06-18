KU law expert says Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ workers a logical ending

University of Kansas law experts say the Supreme Court’s ruling ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ workers is a logical move.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that federal employment discrimination laws apply to LGBT individuals, protecting them from being fired simply for being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender says KU.

Six Supreme Court Justices formed the majority opinion on the cases Bostock v. Clayton County, Altitude Express v. Zarda and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Today’s ruling is a historic milestone for LGBT Americans: Yesterday, in 28 states, an LGBT person could be fired just because they are LGBT,” says Kyle Velte, an employment discrimination law expert at KU. “Today, LGBT employees nationwide are protected from this invidious discrimination. Justice Gorsuch’s opinion is the logical and predictable outcome based on the court’s prior Title VII cases, one that uses the traditionally conservative-leaning ‘plain language’ approach to statutory interpretation to hold that discrimination against LGBT employees necessarily implicates biological sex. This opinion is a victory not only because it protects LGBT employees’ right to work, but also because it recognizes the dignity and humanity of LGBT people.”

Velte says she has studied discrimination law extensively and written briefs for the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which determined same-sex marriage legal nationwide, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Velte says her scholarship has examined Title IX protections and her writing has appeared in the Yale Law & Policy Review as well as other journals, including an article that argues racial discrimination protections should be applied to LGBTQ American’s as well.