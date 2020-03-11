KU delaying return to in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns

University of Kansas students will stay away from campus a bit longer.

The school announced Wednesday night that it would delay its return to in-person classes over concerns of COVID-19.

According to a post on http://coronavirus.ku.edu/, faculty will use next week, March 16 to 22, to prepare for a transition to offering their courses entirely online.

Beginning March 23, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.

"We anticipate needing to stay online for several weeks, however, our team will reassess the need to continue remote-only instruction each week, starting March 28," their post read. "This approach limits in-person exposure after spring break to align with the estimated COVID-19 incubation period, and allows faculty members a modest amount of time to prepare and begin the transition to online instruction."