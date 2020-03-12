KU cancels all athletic events indefinitely

The University of Kansas has canceled all athletic travel and athletic events indefinitely, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long.

"Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff." said Long, adding that the decision to cancel travel and events came at the recommendation of medical professionals.

Men's basketball coach Bill Self made remarks on the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournament, saying that it was the "right and necessary thing to do." Women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider echoed Self's sentiments, noting that the health and safety of the players "will always be priority number one".