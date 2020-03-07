KU beats Texas Tech, wins Big 12 regular season title outright

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with one of his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas won 60-46. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Updated: Sat 3:27 PM, Mar 07, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are the sole Big 12 regular season champions after topping Texas Tech, 66-62.

Isaiah Moss led the way for the Jayhawks with 15 points, Marcus Garrett chipped in 11, and Udoke Azubuike hauled in 11 boards to lock in a KU win.

KU secured a share of the title Wednesday with a senior night win over TCU. As the Jayhawks played the Red Raiders on Saturday, KU clinched the title outright with a Baylor loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.

The Jayhawks finished the conference season 17-1, going perfect in road contests. Their only loss was to Baylor at home on Jan. 11.

Next, KU will look to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The top-ranked team clinched a #1 seed in the tournament and a first-round bye.

KU will play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center in KC.

 