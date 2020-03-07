KU beats Texas Tech, wins Big 12 regular season title outright

The Kansas Jayhawks are the sole Big 12 regular season champions after topping Texas Tech, 66-62.

Isaiah Moss led the way for the Jayhawks with 15 points, Marcus Garrett chipped in 11, and Udoke Azubuike hauled in 11 boards to lock in a KU win.

KU secured a share of the title Wednesday with a senior night win over TCU. As the Jayhawks played the Red Raiders on Saturday, KU clinched the title outright with a Baylor loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.

The Jayhawks finished the conference season 17-1, going perfect in road contests. Their only loss was to Baylor at home on Jan. 11.

Next, KU will look to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The top-ranked team clinched a #1 seed in the tournament and a first-round bye.

KU will play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center in KC.