KU St. Francis implements new coronavirus policies

With the continued spread of COVID-19, KU St. Francis is making new strides towards keeping patients and staff safe.

The hospital is now requesting no visitors for most patients.

Only one 'support person' could potentially be allowed under special circumstances, determined by the patient's care team.

That could mean end of life, labor and delivery, and patients with disabilities or special needs.

Visit kutopeka.com for the latest information on visitation policies.

The hospital is also asking patients who have traveled and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms to call before coming in for care, in order to avoid infecting staff and other patients.

Entry into the hospital is also to be limited, closing certain access points and screening for fever and respiratory symptoms at open entrances.

Here's a look at available entrances and hours:

Emergency Department entrance is open 24/7.

Monday through Friday

Entry A 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry B and C 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

Entry A and C 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“We implore the community to listen to our Governor and public health officials. It is vital that you abide by the quarantine recommendations, practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick. I say this with kindness from six feet away,” said Jackie Hyland, Chief Medical Officer for The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

KU St. Francis has also suspended all volunteer service, and cancelled all meetings, events and classes in the hospital and clinics until further notice.