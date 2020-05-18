KU Scholar published for research on Karl Kraus

Ari Linden, an associate professor at the University of Kansas, is being recognized for her research on Austrian-born Karl Kraus.

Long before Americans were calling out “fake news,” Austrian Writer Karl Kraus warned that it could drag a nation into unnecessary military conflict.

Kraus (1874-1936) was one of the first media critics, forming his own magazine, The Torch (Die Fackel) mainly to criticize belligerent narratives being pushed by his nation’s leading news outlets.

Ari Linden, associate professor of German studies at the University of Kansas, analyzes this prophecy and more in her new monograph Karl Kraus and the Discourse of Modernity.

Linden writes that Kraus’s criticism should be considered a significant contribution to theories of “European modernity and, more specifically, of its self-destructive tendencies” during the first half of the 20th century.

The book recounts Kraus’ most important literary works and compares him favorably to such better-known European thinkers as Soren Kierkegaard, Walter Benjamin and Theodor Adorno.

“He’s like a combination of Stephen Colbert, William S. Burroughs and Marshall McLuhan – but doing this a century ago,” says Linden. “I think that’s part of what makes him both relevant and resonant today. His techniques would be recognizable.”

She also says that Kraus has been overlooked due to his dense use of language and historical allusions.

“Kraus is a major figure in the German-speaking world that very few people have actually read,” says Linden. “Everyone knows about him. Everyone can quote something form him. But relatively little scholarship on him has been published in English over the last several decades.”

Although born into a wealth Jewish family, Kraus’ work was directed toward the working class.

Linden says that Kraus’ critiques of the media are parts of larger discourses concerning the predicaments of modernity. She says the book is interested in the question of how illiberal forces, regimes and ways of thinking develop in a liberal framework.

“He’s hard to place on a political spectrum,” says Linden. “I like to think of Kraus as a truly radical thinker, but his positions changed throughout his life. From being a monarchist in his early days, he later welcomed the monarchy’s demise after it had plunged Europe into the First World War. He developed strong sympathies with the communists but never officially aligned himself with the party, which he thought was incapable of perceiving the true threat of Nazism. Until 1932, he reserved most of his venom, however, for the bourgeoisie and the centrist commentariat.”

Kraus not only criticized the forces that led to World War I, but also those that would lead to the second.

“He perceived what was going on very, very early. He already started mentioning Hitler and the swastika in the early ‘20s,” says Linden. “He was concerned about alliances that were being formed between the clergy and the nostalgic aristocrats that wanted the monarchy to be restored and this newer brand of far-right extremism embodied in what eventually became National Socialism. Kraus foresaw how those forces were finding their way into the mainstream.”

Linden says that this dynamic and its relevance today are why there is a Kraus revival going on among scholars and writers.

