KU Publis Safety Office reports 2019 as safest year in last decade

The University of Kansas campus had a remarkably safe 2019, according to the University's Office of Public Safety.

The Office released their statistics for the year, which showed a dramatic 22 percent decrease in crimes reported from 2018 to 2019.

The 483 crimes reported last year also comprise the lowest number of reported crimes for the campus in the last decade.

Violent crimes such as rape, battery and robbery make up a small percentage of the crimes, while a large majority are property crimes such as theft and vandalism.

"I think one thing that set KU apart from every other campus I've been to was how lit everything was," Lauren Stallings, KU student, said. "I love how quickly KU Police will respond, I think they have a 90 second response rate, and so I think you can feel that on campus. I feel really safe going class-to-class, which is awesome."

"I do feel, I'm a freshman here, I feel since I got here, I felt very safe here on the KU campus," Robert Coude, KU student, said.

"The university continues to invest in security technology like cameras and card access systems to improve the security of buildings and lessen opportunities for crime," Chief of Police Chris Keary said. "But it is particularly gratifying to see our community members doing their part by reporting all crimes that occur, reporting any unusual or suspicious activity, and following our social media."

KU Public Safety utilizes security technology and social media platforms to protect and inform its community members.