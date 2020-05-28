KU Professor says U.S. and China may enter Cold War

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, announced that Hong Kong no longer remains separate from China. This could create significant barriers between U.S. and Hong Kong trading says a University of Kansas professor.

Up until now, Hong Kong has remained exempt to the tariffs that President Trump has imposed on China due to it being autonomous. The move that happened Wednesday could change the trade relationship between the two countries that America and China may be looking at a cold war.

“If, indeed, the U.S. ends Hong Kong’s special trade status, not only would that move be the most significant one since the start of Sino-American Trade War but also would lend support to the increasing and fearsome prospect that the U.S. and China are in a cold war,” says Raj Bhala, international trade law expert at the University of Kansas.

President Xi Jinping set national security legislation in place on Hong Kong making it a part of China once again.

Pompeo made the announcement on Wednesday, May 28.

