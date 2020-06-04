KU Professor invents new COVID-19 tracking app

The University of Kansas has announced that it will be part of a pilot project to test a health verification mobile app called CVKey.

The app was created by CVKey Project which is a nonprofit co-founded by former Google vice president Brian McClendon, a KU alumnus, says the university. They will be the first to test the app.

CVKey Project believes in privacy-first community health apps that help communities responsibly reopen in the wake of COVID-19, reports KU. They say that participants will have the option to use the app to conduct self-assessments of their COVID-19 health status and generate a QR code to verify access to campus buildings while simultaneously knowing everyone else in the building has done the same.

The app eliminates the need to disclose personal health information to building monitors because the app displays the code to the monitor giving them a simple yes or no indication of which students and staff are allowed in the building, says KU.

The university assures that all information is strictly confined to the user’s mobile device and not shared. They say that administrators will also have access to the app to consistently communicate and manage coronavirus protocols and update students as conditions evolve.

“Reducing the spread of COVID-19 is a top global priority, and we don't want to risk our community's health or compromise privacy during the process of reopening,” said Brian McClendon, co-founder of CVKey Project. "In developing this privacy-first technology, we’re fortunate to have KU as a partner. The feedback from KU will be invaluable in helping us scale this solution for local communities around the world."

McClendon is a research professor at the university’s School of Engineering. When he was vice president at Google he led teams that built products such as Google Earth, Google Maps, Local Search and Streetview, says KU.

During the pilot, the university says that only faculty, staff and students approved to be in designated buildings will have access to the app and that anyone who opts out may use a paper-based solution instead.

“As we look to reopen parts of our campus, we will look for opportunities to minimize risk by providing members of our campus community with a quick and easy method of assessing their health status based on the most up-to-date public health guidelines,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said. “This mobile app is one tool for doing that, and we’re grateful to Brian and his outstanding team for their assistance.”

The project has an esteemed panel of experts, states the university. Experts such as Kathleen Sebelius, Allen Greiner and Perry Alexander are all on the project.

“We need creative solutions that balance public health needs with the priority to reopen society during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Sebelius. “I applaud the efforts of KU and CVKey Project to develop a tool that complements other measures — such as testing, contact tracing and social distancing — that organizations can use in their fight against COVID-19.”

“As a KU alum, I’m proud of the fact that KU is not only helping its own community but leading the way for others to follow,” McClendon said.

