KU Professor expands on political organizations and gender

Political organizations centered on ethnicity are being criticized for hostility toward women.

A new study at the University of Kansas has examined the recruitment strategies of these organizations. Results found that broader gender ideologies shape most gender platforms.

“More violent organizations that employ violent tactics tend to be less gender-inclusive,” says Nazli Avdan, associate professor of political science at the University of Kansas. “Whereas those that provide some form of social benefits — such as access to health care or education — tend to be more gender-inclusive.”

Avdan’s article, “Women Too: Explaining Gender Ideologies of Ethnopolitical Organizations” has been picked up in the current issue of Studies in Conflict and Terrorism.

“Sometimes the recruitment can conflict with the group goals, and that’s often the case with organizations that are based on other types of societal cleavages. For example, if it’s an ethnic or religious organization that is representing an ethnic minority, then the female recruitments tend to be a subsidiary or secondary goal or not important at all,” says Avdan.

She says that she cannot say for certain if there has been an increase in of women enrolling in these organizations, but more attention is definitely being paid to female recruitment.

Avdan pointed out how the social service provision affected her data. She says that sub-national groups enter into the state role providing governance functions when lacking on the part of the state.

“You saw that with ISIS when they issued their own money and adopted a flag – these are the symbols and trappings of the state. But Hezbollah actually provides access to schooling, access to health care and benefits for women. They’re doing that to gain loyalty and to gain membership,” says Avdan.

Avdan says there is the capacity to do both is unique to the groups able to bestow both social services and lethality upon residents. “They can offset declining support by saying, ‘See, we’re fighting for you.’ It also depends on their tactics. If it’s a group that does not target civilians and provides social services, that’s sort of the best bang for the group’s buck,” she says.

She warns that people should be cautious when jumping to conclusions of pro-feminist claims.

“Because they say such things in their platform doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to have any substantial impact. We don’t really show that tie between recruitment and what actual roles women have within the organization,” she said. “But even if it’s just symbolic or instrumental, it’s still going to have downstream positive consequences. Women are more likely to join gender-equal organizations, and once they do, they could use that as a platform to launch more inclusive agendas within society writ large.”

Avdan is in her sixth year at the University and is originally from Istanbul, Turkey. She specializes in international migration, transnational terrorism, human trafficking and organized crime as well as the intersection of gender and security.

Avdan’s work has appeared in Studies in Conflict & Terrorism. Her most recent article is “V for Vendetta,” examining the relationship between terrorist mobilization and government atrocities. She hopes “Women Too” will inspire more researchers to look at other types of grassroots organizations and gender ideology in recruitment patterns.

“Instead of remaining just tethered to the idea that gender is something we have to look at as official channels, like the legislature, the executive branch or political parties, it’s interesting to take more seriously the tactics of groups,” says Avdan. “Not just whether or not they employ violence, but what other engagements they have with the populace and whether that’s positive or negative.”

