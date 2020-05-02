KU-Mizzou Border War returns to the football field

After previously agreeing to basketball contests, the Kansas-Missouri Border War has returned to the football field.

Kansas and Missouri have agreed to a four-game series starting in 2025.

The upcoming dates and locations for the rivalry game are as follows:

Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2026 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2032 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

The two longtime rivals haven't played on the football field since the 2011-12 season. Missouri had left the Big 12 and joined the SEC. Mizzou holds a slim all-time series lead (57-54-9).

“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”

The Tigers and Jayhawks first played football against each other on Halloween in 1891. KU won the inaugural Border War game 22-10.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”

In 2007, both teams entered the contest ranked in the AP Top 3 (Kansas at #2 and Missouri at #3). The Tigers won 36-28, ending the season ranked #1 in both the BCS and AP Polls. That game - played at Arrowhead Stadium - pulled in the second largest crowd in the stadium's history (80,537 people).