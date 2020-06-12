KU Army ROTC cadets join U.S. Army

Three University of Kansas Army ROTC cadets received commissions into the U.S. Army during a live virtual commissioning ceremony by the Pentagon on Friday, June 12, says KU.

The University says cadets Joseph Lippoli, Tristin Robertson and Payeton Sellon participated in the national commissioning ceremony to be commissioned into the U.S. Army.

KU ROTC says Cadet Lippoli is from Leawood and has earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Lippoli says that growing up he always knew he wanted to serve his community and country which is why he had several role models, all with military backgrounds, which lead him to joining the Army ROTC program at KU. The University says that he will serve as an infantry officer on active duty.

KU ROTC says Cadet Robertson is from Olathe and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. Roberson says she always wanted to serve in the Army, following in her father’s footsteps. She says she also knew it would be something she could do to improve herself and those around her. The University says that she will serve in the Army Reserves.

KU ROTC says other class of 2020 Jayhawk Cades receiving commission into the Army are:

• Austin Armstrong, of Monument, Colorado; bachelor’s degrees in economics and history, University of Kansas; Army National Guard, Field Artillery

• Sujan Basnet, of Leavenworth; bachelor’s degree in accounting and auditing, University of Saint Mary; Active Duty, Quartermaster Corps

• Patrick Clark, of Leavenworth; bachelor’s degree in communication studies, KU; U.S. Army Reserves, Quartermaster Corps

• Garret Griffin, of St. Charles, Missouri; bachelor’s degree in communication studies, KU; Active Duty, Adjutant General Corps (Branch Detail: Infantry)

• Matthew Harbison, of LaPorte, Illinois; organizational behavior and personnel management, KU; Active Duty, Ordnance Corps (EOD)

• Mackenzie Kelly, of Holton; human services, Washburn University; Army National Guard, Military Intelligence

• Kenna Miller, of Osage City; nursing, Washburn University; Army National Guard, Army Nurse Corps

• Tucker Morris, of Troy; bachelor’s degree in human biology, KU; Army National Guard, Medical Service Corps

• Ryan O’Neil, of Overland Park; bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, KU; Army Reserves, Aviation Corps

• Jared Schultz, of Lenexa; bachelor’s degrees in history and secondary level education, KU; Army National Guard, Field Artillery

• Madelyn Sink, of Ottawa; bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, KU; Army National Guard, Medical Service Corps

• Tatyana Turner, of Kansas City, Kansas; bachelor’s degree in psychology, KU; Army Reserves, Adjutant General Corps

• Alden Vogel, of Overland Park; bachelor’s degree in economics, KU; Army National Guard, Medical Service Corps.

The University says the Army ROTC National Commissioning Ceremony livestreamed event can be found on the U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) Facebook page.

