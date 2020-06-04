KTLA urges lawmakers to remove section of new COVID-19 relief bill

The Kansas Trial Lawyers Association has voiced opposition against the new COVID-19 Relief Bill, says their Executive Director, Callie Denton.

The opposition, she says, is mainly with the sections that cover COVID-19 response and reopening for business liability protection act.

The KTLA consistently testifies in opposition to legal protections from negligence, says Denton.

“We believe those that cause injury and harm must be held accountable and that injured persons have a right to access courts to seek fair resolution of disputes,” says Denton.

The KTLA believes that immunity is counterintuitive to legal ramifications for negligence, she said. The Association is concerned that the business liability protection act will fail those living in nursing homes, long term care and assisted living facilities, as well as Kansas workers who face unsafe workplaces and must fight for workers compensation coverage if COVID-19 should be contracted on the job, says Denton.

She goes on to say that the business liability protection act is one-sided and fails to address the needs of workers who are essential to the recovery of Kansas. However, the KTLA does support amendments to the workers compensation act to speed up and clarify benefits for those that do acquire the virus on the job.

Denton says the retroactive effective dates included in the new bill need further consideration as well. She says that the provisions are “unconstitutional and should be remedied before any final action is taken.”

Denton makes clear that the KTLA opposes the COVID-19 response and reopening for business liability protection act found in the new bill and urge lawmakers to remove this legislation.

