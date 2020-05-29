KTA asks residents to fill out safety survey

The Kansas Turnpike Authority has invited Kansas residents to take a survey that evaluates safety on the Turnpike.

Anyone that uses the Turnpike, daily or occasionally, is encouraged to share their thoughts with KTA.

“While KTA’s safety record is good, we continue to strive to do more,” says KTA’s CEO Steve Hewitt. “Input from Turnpike customers will allow us to identify possible safety concerns and better plan and prioritize safety efforts in the future.”

Safety is one of the biggest goals of the KTA’s 5-year strategic plan to move Kansas forward. The agency started the initiative before the COVID-19 pandemic and plan to continue to promote and enhance safety on the Turnpike.

The survey will be open until June 30 and is available here and on the Kansas Turnpike website.

To read KTA’s 5-year plan Driving Change 2025 visit the KTA website.

