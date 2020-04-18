KSU's School of Veterinary Medicine lends ventilator to Ascension Via Christi

When coronavirus concerns first arose, and the potential need for numerous ventilators came to light, Kansas State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine stepped up to lend equipment to Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital

The College of Veterinary Medicine owns a Hamilton C-1 ventilator, which is a critical care ventilator, designed for use with people.

Staff at the Vet Med center have used the Hamilton C-1 ventilator on a few patients, but it is still in like-new condition.

The ventilator has been relocated to respiratory therapy center at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it could be set-up and ready to use if the need arises.

“We’re glad to have the opportunity to share our resources with the community, the hospital, and the people of the state of Kansas.” Kansas State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Anesthesiologist, Dr. Dave Hodgson says.

Dr. Hodgson says he hopes the hospital would not get to the point of needing to use the Hamilton C-1 ventilator, he hopes the community will continue to appropriately social distance and wear face masks when they can’t in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19.