KSU sets up COVID-19 Response Fund

Kansas State University is doing its part to help meet the needs of students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university on Friday announced the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund.

Contributions to the fund will be made available immediately to Kansas State University President Richard Myers so he can direct funds to the areas of greatest need.

"You've heard me say that K-Staters never shy away from a challenge, and we are facing unprecedented challenges as the impact of COVID-19 continues to unfold," Myers said in a news release. "I am encouraged by the can-do spirit of our K-State family to create new ways to teach, learn and now support one another. It's humbling to know that so many K-Staters want to help in the recovery efforts."

In addition to this fund, two other funds have been identified for support: Cats' Cupboard, K-State's food pantry, and the Emergency Student Scholarship Fund. Both of these funds enhance K-State's ability to serve its student population during this time.

Contributions to the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund and other support funds can be made at www.ksufoundation.org/kstatestrong. In addition, the KSU Foundation gifts can be made by mail or by phone at 785-775-2000.