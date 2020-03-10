KSHSAA says HS State basketball tournaments will go as planned

High school State basketball tournaments will tip off as scheduled this week.

The Kansas State High School Activities Aassociation says it has no intention of canceling any events due to the coronavirus situation.

"At this point, we continue to monitor and we anticipate that state championships series will continue as scheduled," Bill Faflick, Executive Director, KSHSAA said.

There is only one positive case of coronavirus in Kansas and Bill Faflick says he is confident in keeping the high school basketball tournaments on schedule.

"Our understanding is that that's not connected to any of the school communities participating in this championship weekend," Faflick said. "This is obviously an issue that we been monitoring for the duration of that time and even before and we try to stay abrasive. The important thing we do is communicate."

KSHSAA says it is actively monitoring the coronavirus situation.

"As we've studied this and looked at the findings from China, the 70,000 cases there, only 2 percent of those have been at the age of 19 years and under. So, we're fairly confident that the strong healthy kids that we have in our programs and activities will remain strong and healthy."

Also, they are keeping a closer eye on cleaning, "We worked with event host to make sure that locker rooms and restrooms and facilities are clean according to standard as well as communicating with the members school who are bringing their teams to six different sites across the state that they are taking those precautions," Faflick explained.

But, fans do play a role too with germs spreading throughout the arenas.

"With mass gatherings, there's always that chance of infection walking into an arena, so having that good hygiene and promoting that in advance. Being proactive is always much better than being reactive in response of following the contagious disease being spread," Faflick explained. "Is it frustrating? Certainty, we don't want anything to detract from the kids on the floor, but in this case we feel like, we can keep that aside and focus on the games that are being played and the kids having the opportunity to pursue their goals in the state championship."

Faflick says all high school state basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled.