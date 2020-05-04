KSHSAA releases 2020 summer guidelines

The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Monday summer athletic programs can begin June 1, given each school meets a slate of requirements.

High school coaches can start their programs in June once they are given permission by their community's local health authorities and school district administration. Plus, KSHSAA adds, coaches must follow all group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations. As always, summer participation is voluntary for high school student-athletes.

Traditional fall school practices are anticipated to begin Aug. 17.

KSHSAA released additional recommendations for football, including a focus on easing student-athletes back into competition with a minimum 15 days of conditioning.

"Many students have not had the opportunity to train on a regular basis this spring," the KSHSAA guidelines state. "A gradual acclimation to physical activity has been shown to lower risk of injury. If summer is delayed, a team camp right before the start of fall practice would probably be beneficial."

For basketball, KSHSAA says camps or team work between Aug. 3 and 16 will not be allowed in order to dedicate that time to fall season preparations.

For a full list of summer guidelines, click here.

